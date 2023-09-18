CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Three universities in the Triangle are ranked among the best in the nation.

According to the 2024 rankings from the U.S. News & World Report, Duke University is listed at No. 7 overall, while the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was ranked No. 22 overall, which is seven spots higher than last year. North Carolina State University ended up at No. 60 overall.

UNC-Chapel Hill is also ranked 14th place overall for best value schools, as well as the No. 4 ranked public university in the country.

“Carolina’s ranking as one of the top four public universities in the country demonstrates our commitment to excellence, affordability, innovation, and service,” said UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz.

“Our students, faculty, and staff strive to make Carolina the leading global public research university every day. This ranking recognizes our efforts to align our strategic priorities outlined in Carolina Next and move our university forward. Being passionately public, we are also proud to be recognized for our dedication to making Carolina’s world-class education accessible and affordable to people across our state and around the world,” Guskiewicz added.

Duke ended up in 17th place for best value schools, and N.C. State secured the No. 53 ranking on the same list.