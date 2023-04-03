RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest tug of war in Washington centers around student loans — and how much of yours you’ll have to pay off.

Some Senate Republicans are challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program even before the U.S. Supreme Court can decide whether it can even be put into place.

With that in the background, one website attempts to figure out which states’ residents have the highest average student debt.

But is that per-borrower average really the best way to measure it?

THE CLAIM: North Carolina borrowers average nearly $38,000 in student loan debt, putting the state eighth nationally.

THE FACTS: That comes from Scholaroo.com, a website for scholarship-shoppers, which recently posted a report on student loan debt.

It says its data came from “public sources” and a survey of 1,000 college students across the country.

U.S. Department of Education data makes up three primary sections of the report, Scholaroo spokeswoman Gabriela Lima clarified.

Unlike other studies that experts described as “clickbait,” this one is backed up by numbers that are reasonably close to those calculated independently by CBS 17 News from raw figures from the education department through Dec. 31.

The nearly 1.4 million borrowers in North Carolina have a total of $51.2 billion in student debt, and that works out to an average of $37,920 per borrower, according to our independent calculation.

North Carolina does rank eighth in that measure of 50 states plus the District of Columbia, which has the most average debt at more than $54,000. At the other extreme is North Dakota ($29,139), and that also lines up with the figures cited by Scholaroo.

But that leads to a question. Those statewide averages are generally in a pretty tight range, with that figure in the $30,000s in 47 states. So is that even a meaningful way to measure student debt?

“I’d like to see consumers — and policymakers, for that matter — stop concentrating and focusing on that total number,” said Betsy Mayotte, a debt expert and the president and founder of the Massachusetts-based Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

“Because in my experience,” she added, “that’s not necessarily meaningful to families when they’re estimating how much student debt they’re going to have to take on.”

Those averages fail to take into account several variables. In North Carolina, about half of all borrowers owe $20,000 or less, even though the largest chunk — 23 percent of them — owe between $20,000 and $40,000, according to federal data. About 1 in 10 owe $80,000 or more.

What it really comes down to is affordability, Mayotte said.

“Owing $37,000 might not be a big deal to a lot of borrowers, but it could be a huge deal and insurmountable to others,” she said.

Mayotte says the rule of thumb is that for every $10,000 you borrow, you should expect to pay back $125 every month for 10 years.

She advises students to check the Bureau of Labor Statistics website and find the average salaries and starting salaries for careers that might interest you, and to check the College Scorecard created by the education department to breaks down the average debts faced by graduates of each school.

“Honestly, it becomes a return-on-investment discussion, right?” Mayotte said.

Lima says the sections based on survey results — and not the federal data — looked at student attitudes toward college affordability and how tuition costs are being covered, with 54 percent of those surveyed saying they fear not being able to afford college and 15 percent saying they expect to need more than 16 years to pay off their loans.

But is that sample size even large enough to draw meaningful conclusions?

“We believe that 1,000 students is a sufficient sample, considering a margin of error of about 3 percent, to broadly analyze and understand their perspectives on college and how they are managing tuition costs across the country,” Lima said.