NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Nash County School leaders announced some changes for Thursday after an EF3 tornado ripped through the area on Wednesday.

According to a post on their Facebook page, students who are absent from school on Thursday will be excused due to the storms, but Red Oak Elementary and Red Oak Middle will remain open.

The Northern Nash High School Summer Scholar Site will be closed on Thursday.

School leaders say buses will still be operable and they will keep parents updated on any changes.

