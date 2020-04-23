NC Board of Education approves year-end grading policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Board of Education approved changes to grading for the end of the school year.

Kindergarten through 5th grade

  • Students will not receive traditional grades
  • Teachers will provide year-end feedback for students regarding learning from the school year

Middle school

  • Students will not receive traditional grades
  • Will receive pass or “withdraw” for the final course grades for all courses
  • “Pass” will be assigned to any student meeting expectations and passing as of March 13 or who worked to improve to the point of passing after March 13 through remote learning
  • “Withdraw” does not equate to a failing grade, nor does it indicate that a student should be retained or that the course must be repeated

Grades 9, 10, 11

  • Will have the option of choosing between a grade of pass/no credit or a numeric grade for their spring semester courses this year

