NC Board of Education approves year-end grading policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Board of Education approved changes to grading for the end of the school year.
Kindergarten through 5th grade
- Students will not receive traditional grades
- Teachers will provide year-end feedback for students regarding learning from the school year
Middle school
- Students will not receive traditional grades
- Will receive pass or “withdraw” for the final course grades for all courses
- “Pass” will be assigned to any student meeting expectations and passing as of March 13 or who worked to improve to the point of passing after March 13 through remote learning
- “Withdraw” does not equate to a failing grade, nor does it indicate that a student should be retained or that the course must be repeated
Grades 9, 10, 11
- Will have the option of choosing between a grade of pass/no credit or a numeric grade for their spring semester courses this year
