RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Board of Education hopes that changing the way teachers receive raises could keep more in the profession.

The state Board of Education is asking the General Assembly to approve a 6-year pilot licensure program that uses performance-based factors to determine pay and licensing.

North Carolina Superintendent of Education, Catherine Truitt, said the goal is to retain teachers, something becoming increasingly difficult for schools.

“They see that there’s a pathway where they can get promoted, just like a person can in any other job, which is currently not part of being a teacher right now,” Truitt said. “Let’s create a system where all teachers have the opportunity to put together some kind of portfolio that will allow them to move through this licensure process in a way that leads to more income for them.”

But teacher advocacy groups are wary of this idea.

“Using determining and subjective factors like student test scores from EVAS, or the end of grade testing, the end of course testing, or student surveys, which are only a snapshot in time, are very subjective measures that could potentially remove a great teacher from the classroom,” NCAE president Tamika Walker Kelly said.

Truitt said the pilot doesn’t require student scores to be used, rather teachers choose what to highlight in their performance to raise their pay.

“They might choose to use student test scores to demonstrate that growth, but that is certainly as it stands right now, not a requirement,” Truitt said.

Walker Kelly said standard raises by years of service and increased base pay will better retain talent.

“There’s no magic, there are no tricks, there’s no special way to do it,” Kelly said. “We can simply boost the base pay of the people who do some of the hardest work in our classrooms every single day.”

In addition to the pilot program, state education leaders are also asking the general assembly to approve a 10 percent pay raise for all teachers.