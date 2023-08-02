RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting low performing schools back on track.

Wednesday, the North Carolina Board of Education discussed academic gains for the state’s 148 Restart schools.

The Restart schools are typically low performing and the goal is to increase school performance in the next 5 years.

It’s the first data that they’ve received since before the pandemic.

The board says only 22 percent of the state’s 148 Restart schools are not meeting expectations post-pandemic while 78 percent are either meeting at or above expectations.

The Board of Education says the next step is figuring out what strategies are most impactful to get these low performing schools back on track.

They’re planning to present those results in the spring.