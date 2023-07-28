HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Monique Felder on Friday announced that she’s leaving after four years as the head of the district.

According to a press release, Dr. Felder and the district will part ways effectively on Aug. 2.

Dr. Felder started her tenure as superintendent back in November 2019.

She shared the following open letter with staff and families of Orange County Schools:

“As the district moves into the next chapter, my hope is that the core values that we created together as a learning community will continue to hold true. Most importantly, that we continue to value diversity and put children first. Every student in our district deserves to feel welcome, appreciated, valued, seen, and heard for exactly who they are so they can reach their maximum potential. I want those values to shine as a beacon for everyone in Orange County, regardless of their background or beliefs. “It has been the absolute blessing and honor of a lifetime to work alongside you, the Orange County Schools community. Thank you for your trust, for your support, and for the hard work you put in to help us grow and succeed as much as we did during our time together. “I will continue to be an active, contributing member of this community. I will continue to advocate for equity and public education, and I will remain the district’s biggest cheerleader as I root for our community to use the blueprint we created together to continue our rise.”

According to the school district, the Board of Education will appoint an interim superintendent while it establishes a timeline for the search of a new superintendent.

District leaders say Dr. Felder will work together with the board and the interim superintendent to ensure a smooth transition.