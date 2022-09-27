Zachary Richardson and Alexa Tomlinson – North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A website has picked the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics as the nation’s top public high school.

Niche, a website that helps students find the schools that fit them best, moved the Durham school into to the top spot in its national rankings released Tuesday.

NCSSM was No. 2 in the nation last year and No. 4 in 2020.

Another local school showed up in the national rankings: Raleigh Charter High School came in at No. 31 on the list of best public high schools.

It also was at No. 3 in the statewide rankings, followed by Green Hope and Enloe high schools.

Cary Academy and Durham Academy were 1-2 in the statewide list of private high schools, according to Niche, which has put its rankings together every year since 2013.

The rankings are based on data from 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts across the country.