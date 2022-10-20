CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been found in a 14th building on the University of North Carolina campus, officials said Thursday.

The toxic chemical element was found in the New East Building, the latest in a string of more than 30 buildings — both academic and residential — where officials have tested water fixtures.

George Battle, the university’s vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management, says many factors could contribute to the finding of the lead.

“It’s a variety. It could be the pipes, the age of the buildings. It could be the fixtures themselves,” Battle said. “The health and safety of our campus community is paramount.”

There are no federal requirements for colleges to regularly test for lead, he said. Instead, it was a simple project that led to the lead being discovered in those fixtures on campus.

“There was a summer project with one of our professors who had done some informal testing in the Wilson library and came back with some results that he reported to our environmental health and safety group,” Battle said.

The university has placed water coolers in contaminated buildings and is offering blood tests for students and staff affected.

Rebecca Fry, associate chair and professor in the department of environmental science and engineering, says lead exposure can cause adverse side effects, depending on exposure levels.

“Lead can be associated with neurological, cardiovascular, kidney disease and reproductive disorders,” Fry said. “It really is individualized and it’s dependent on complex factors like the timing of exposure, the duration of exposure and the magnitude of exposure.”

Battle said the university hired a contractor to perform most of the lead testing, and Fry has helped coordinate student volunteers to be a part of the process.

With hundreds of buildings, the school is testing in three phases, with the oldest facilities first and during the next few weeks working up to any building built before 1990.

“We’re doing this because it’s the right thing to do and we want people to have confidence,” Battle said.

University officials held an online meeting with students in Spencer Residence hall this week after finding lead in 57 in-room sinks.