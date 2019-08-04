1  of  2
El Paso issues local disaster declaration in wake of mass shooting

by: KTSM staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— The city of El Paso has issued a local disaster declaration in the wake of a mass shooting that left 20 people dead, officials announced Sunday.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo issued the declaration, effective immediately.

“This declaration of a local disaster activates the appropriate recovery efforts from the State necessary for the City to address the needs associated with this weekend’s tragedy. Our community has been resilient and we will not be defined by this weekend’s senseless act of violence,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a news release. “We will stay united as we work through the long healing process. We are incredibly proud of all our local, state, and federal first responders.”

In addition to mass casualties, officials said the city faces an “exhaustion of resources for longterm recovery, including mental health issues affecting the community and first responders.”

By issuing the disaster declaration, financial and physical assistance are freed up, and the city-and-county emergency management plan is activated.

