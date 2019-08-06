El Paso native Khalid plans benefit concert for families of mass shooting victims

Grammy-nominated singer Khalid has not forgotten his El Paso roots. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, said his mind and heart have been heavy since hearing about the mass shooting in his hometown — and he wants to help the city heal.

“Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking,” Khalid tweeted Monday, two days after a gunman killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more at an El Paso Walmart.

The singer said going on tour and performing his songs “915” and “City of El Paso” about where he grew up “feels indescribable.”

Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing “915” and “city of El Paso” on tour every night feels indescribable — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 5, 2019

The massacre was tragic, but it has inspired Khalid to give back to the grieving community. “Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city,” he tweeted. “I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”

CBS News has reached out to reps for Khalid to confirm details about the concert.

The singer also runs the The Great Khalid Foundation, which has recently embarked on a back-to-school drive to bring supplies to middle schools. The foundation’s first stop was James A. Hambric school in El Paso on Monday.

"Khalid is where our love lies. Thank you for the supplies…From the city of the 915!" pic.twitter.com/MAAbU6xcbU — The Great Khalid Foundation (@tgr8kfoundation) August 5, 2019

Khalid is not the first artist to help a devastated community heal through music. When a bombing killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, the singer returned to the city just weeks later for a benefit concert.

Grande’s star-studded One Love Manchester charity concert raised funds for victims of the attack. A year later, Grande was still thinking about those affected by the bombing.

“I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day,” she wrote in a tweet that included a bee, the civic symbol of Manchester.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

