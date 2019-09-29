Elderly woman killed in early morning house fire in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a 71-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in the 4800 block of Leven Lane early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the home around 1 a.m. and the woman, who they said was bedridden, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s son reported checking on her before going outside to a shed in the back of the home. While in the shed, he smelled something burning and noticed thick smoke coming from the house, authorities say.

The son told deputies he then ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911. When he returned to the home to try and extinguish the fire, he was forced back out by heavy smoke.

The fire remains under investigation by the fire department, Wake County Sheriff Office’s Criminal Investigative Division and the City County Bureau of Identification.

