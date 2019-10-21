Search underway for plane after distress signal sent near RDU, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said that a distress signal was sent from a plane near Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday night and that a search is underway for a missing plane.

The incident involved a single-engine plane and closed the airport for about an hour, according to Raleigh police and RDU officials.

The incident began around 7:25 p.m. when a small plane approaching the airport was lost on radar near Umstead Park, according to a news release from RDU.

The statement said that the airport reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Here is the full statement from RDU officials:

At approximately 7:25 pm RDU Airport Operations and Fire Rescue were notified by FAA air traffic control that a small general aviation aircraft approaching the airport was lost on radar somewhere in the Umstead Park area. RDU operations and fire fighting units immediately responded to the general area, which closed the airport for a brief period of time. At this time search and rescue efforts have been initiated and the airport is now open.

