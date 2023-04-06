CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Compass Center is Orange County’s only domestic violence center. They opened the county’s only three emergency housing units two years ago.

“We would love to be able to at some point to get more apartments and reach that six apartment goal,” said Christian Adams, executive director for the Compass Center. She said the three apartment units are often full.

When hotels are limited or sold out—like they are when special events are happening around town—those seeking a safe space have to look elsewhere in the state.

“If they can’t be placed here in this county, then that means you have job loss to consider and that creates an even deeper economic barrier,” said Adams. Leaving the county or region for a safe space isn’t ideal for parents who go to school locally either.

During the fundraising campaign for the apartments, the Compass Center estimated it would cost about $25,000 a year to operate the three units. Today, Adams says the cost to operate the three units has significantly grown as a result of inflation.

“Just for us to run those three, it costs around $40,000 a year but that’s nowhere near the need we have. We’re constantly turning away residents of Orange County every day,” said Adams.

It’s not just an Orange County issue.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence surveyed domestic violence programs in the state. In a single day, they found 465 requests for help went unmet because of a lack of resources. NNEDV said about 34 percent of those requests were for emergency housing.

While requests for help and the costs to fulfill those requests are increasing, funding is not keeping up.

“We need our policy makers to be intentional about reupping the Victims of Crime Act which would allow additional funding for capacity,” said Adams.

Funding from the federal Victims of Crimes Act has depleted over time. Organizations like the Compass Center hope the public can fill the funding gap.

Adams said, “It’s not just about helping individuals, it’s about helping the community as well.”