PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County expanded its emergency response services on Wednesday with the opening of a new 911 center. The new 911 center is located in the county’s new state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center on Innovation Way.

Chatham County has experienced and certified emergency response personnel, responding to calls 24 hours a day. The new center allows more room, giving the ability to grow their telecommunicator consoles from 6 to 16.

Other additions include improved phone and network connections, better ergonomics, and natural light. Every console in the new center also has a status light, lighting green when the telecommunicator is available and lighting red when on a call.

The center is the main Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) of Chatham County.

“This is an exciting day for Chatham County Emergency Communications and the entire community,” said Mike Reitz, Chatham County Emergency Communications Director. ”

“Our new center allows us the capacity to expand over many decades as Chatham County continues to grow. We are already seeing an increase in calls not only from the community but also from our partner emergency response agencies as they grow as well,” said Reitz.

Chatham County’s new 911 center dispatched the first call at 9:54 a.m. and answered the first call at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday.