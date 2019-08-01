‘Eno’ the emu – spotted in Hillsborough, still on the run

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WNCN) – The hunt is on for an exotic bird that has been giving animal control the run around for more than a month.

Eno the emu has been spotted multiple times in both Orange and Chatham counties.

“I mean it’s almost like you start pulling for the bird because if somebody who hasn’t really done a whole lot of wrong is being chased by the cops, I’m probably going to side with the person running,” said Marcus Cheek, who lives in Hillsborough.

Eno the emu has been on run for the past five weeks.

“I think this emu is very intrepid and it’s very neat, where it came from?” wondered Mark Blair. “I don’t know.”

A man spotted the emu on Dodson Crossroads in Orange County on Thursday morning. He took a video and called animal control.

Orange County Animal Control found the giant bird, but the emu managed to escape, yet again.

“I would say this emu is very whily,” said Blair.

On Sunday animal control says emo jumped on the hood of someone’s car, and luckily, no one was hurt.

“It’s also cool that animal control hasn’t been able to capture it,” beamed 11-year-old Annika Horn, who lives down the block from where Eno was last spotted. “But it’s also kind of scary that a giant bird is running around the city.”

Eno has made national headlines. The Australian bird even recently started a Facebook page.

“No way!” said Motisola Graham, who works in Hillsborough. “That is crazy!”

So how long will the bird be on the lamb? 13-year-old Kai Horn thinks animal control will figure out how to catch eno soon.

“A little while longer, but eventually after enough times of it running away they’ll get experience and they’ll be like ‘we know he always does this so we’ll put somebody over here and we’ll catch it,’” said Horn.

In the meantime, if you happen to cross paths with the exotic bird, don’t approach it. Eno has sharp claws and can run up to 30 mph. Just call animal control.

