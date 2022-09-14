HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The entire Horry County GOP leadership team has resigned, according to a statement obtained by News13.

Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin had already re-signed, but Chairman Roger Slagle, State EC Tracy Diaz, Secretary Barbara Treacy and Temporary Treasurer Angela King also resigned on Monday, according to the statement.

The resignations are effective Sept. 30.

“We didn’t do it because we lost,” the statement reads. “On the contrary, they may not realize it yet, but we’ve won. We came in to try to bring integrity back to the process and help our county elect bold representatives who will act on behalf of their constituencies, especially at the local level, and we have now exposed what they were doing in the name of the ‘Republican’ party.”

The statement criticizes the South Carolina GOP and states that the Horry County GOP leadership has disagreements with how the state party is operating. The leaders accuse the South Carolina GOP of breaking rules by using private clubs to “go around the duly elected county parties that they didn’t like and run official GOP business through those clubs.”

“In short, the South Carolina GOP broke every rule in the book and did whatever they wanted to get their way because they didn’t like what we stand for,” the statement reads.

The county GOP leadership said they’ll “continue to expose what is happening in the establishment SCGOP and factions within our Horry County Republican Party, to negate these establishment efforts to silence the true America First patriots. We will not subscribe to the establishment uniparty and we will continue to fight in the America First movement to expose the truth.”

The leadership takes issue with a rule passed by the SCGOP that would allow them to “dissolve” a county party it deems breaks any rules.

“This will ensure that no MAGA apparatus can ever successfully run a county party again in SC,” the statement reads.

“We have been successful in representing the voice of our constituents, as our party has taken strong stands against medical mandates and forced vaccinations; and we have made impact with Horry County Council on key issues such as election integrity,” the statement reads.

The county GOP leaders say they’ve been “under constant attack by establishment factions, Lincoln project factions and never Trumper factions, within the Horry County Republican Party, for power and control.”

“They have used unauthorized data breaches and disruption to restore the establishment, in attempts to minimize or negate the America First majority within the party,” the statement reads. The statement doesn’t specify who “they” refers to.

The leadership team said some of them were encouraged to run by former president Donald Trump.

“This reorganization resulted in an epic landslide shift, replacing establishment and never Trumpers,” the statement reads. “Apathy is a huge issue in the country, South Carolina and Horry County, yet we were able to tap into numerous patriots willing to get involved to fight back against the establishment. Hard work through legitimate processes triumphed.”

News13 has reached out to the SCGOP for comment and is waiting to hear back.