Eric Trump announces birth of baby daughter

by: WFLA

Posted:

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted a photo Monday night of him and his wife holding their new baby daughter. 

@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already! 

ERIC TRUMP ON TWITTER

Trump posted the photo just before midnight Monday night. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

