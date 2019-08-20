Eric Trump announces birth of baby daughter

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted a photo Monday night of him and his wife holding their new baby daughter.
@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!ERIC TRUMP ON TWITTER
Trump posted the photo just before midnight Monday night.
