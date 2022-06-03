CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Five people were found murdered in Leon County near the area where escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez was last seen in May, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In mid-May, Lopez, a convicted murderer, was being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical issue when he assaulted the two officers on board – Officer Jimmy Renegar and Officer Randy Smith.

Lopez stabbed Smith in the left hand with an unknown object while he was driving the bus. This caused the bus to crash, and Lopez ran off. The officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

As he was fleeing the scene, officers shot at Lopez with a shotgun but could not confirm if he was hit.

While investigating leads inside the search perimeter for Lopez, law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who had become concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative.

Law enforcement officers responded to the residence and discovered the bodies of two adults and three children.

Law enforcement says the five people were seen earlier Thursday, so they believe Lopez killed them later in the day.

TDCJ says the family is from the Houston area.

A 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate DPV4520, was missing from the residence.

It is believed that Lopez may be driving the vehicle and may be armed.

The TDCJ says Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County, and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

Those with information on the suspect can call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477, or 936-437-5171. Lopez is approximately 6’0”, weighs 190 pounds. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez.