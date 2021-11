DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - People caught inside the wild shooting scene in Durham's major mall on Black Friday described a dash for the exits as gunfire was heard with three people shot and three others injured in the evacuation.

Friday's shooting on the hectic shopping day after Thanksgiving had hundreds of people dash for the exits at The Streets of Southpoint Mall. The evacuation Friday came just over one month after a rumored shooting led to several injured in the crush to escape - including a pregnant woman who police said was trampled.