Ex-corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct after giving birth to SC inmate’s baby

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections says it has arrested a former corrections officer for sexual misconduct, according to a news release.

Giselle Viviana Kensington-Moore was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office, the news release said. Kensington-Moore was a corrections officer at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

The warrants for her arrest were issued on Wednesday.

According to those warrants, Kensington-Moore had a sexual relationship with an inmate between May and August of 2018. Kensington-Moore listed the inmate as the child’s father on their birth certificate.

Her charges involve having a sexual relationship with an inmate and giving birth to his child. She was fired in August of 2018 for reasons unrelated to the case, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.