Ex-Virginia attorney sentenced for wire fraud, statements

ROANOKE, V.A. (AP) – A federal prosecutor’s office said a former Virginia attorney, who specialized in elder law and estate planning, has been sentenced to two years in prison for wire fraud and making false statements.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia said in a news release that 45-year-old Cherie Anne Washburn of Lynchburg used money she fraudulently obtained to buy real estate and make donations to charities that her boss owned to make a favorable impression.

The news release also said Washburn took $45,000 from one victim’s account and deposited it in her own after telling a mortgage lender she was the victim’s relative.