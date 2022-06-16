RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Wake County teacher made his first appearance in court on Thursday after being arrested for indecent liberties with a student and indecent liberties with a child.

Miguel Bonano, 64, was arrested on Wednesday after officers received a complaint on May 25 of inappropriate sexual conduct by a teacher at East Wake Academy.

He was fired from East Wake after 20 years of teaching.

A Wake County judge informed Bonano faces a maximum of 21 months in prison for indecent liberties with a student and almost six years in prison for indecent liberties with a child if convicted.

His next court date is set for July 7.

Current or former students who believe they may have information related to this case are asked to contact Detective Marcella Abate at 919-823-1825.