Expansion plans for Midtown Raleigh continue as residents express concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s no secret Raleigh is growing, especially in Midtown.

People who live there say they want to make sure their neighborhood remains safe and accessible.

“I’ve seen a lot of change. I used to be able to drive across town in 20 minutes. Now it takes 20 minutes to get out of the neighborhood,” said Larry Helfant.

Helfant has lived in Quail Hollow for 40 years. He was one of 30 people who attended a meeting Monday night to get an update on what the future of Midtown might look like.

Since last May city planners have been working on the “St. Albans Midtown Area Plan.”

“What needs to happen in the future to address some of the issues in terms of transportation, stormwater, other infrastructure. We know that there’s been a lot of development in recent years and will continue into the future,” said Jason Hardin, the plan’s project manager.

Hardin says lots of the feedback has been concerns over traffic, and being able to walk to places in Midtown such a parks or the Greenway.

The plans include a proposed bridge over I-440 between Six Forks and Wake Forest Road, and creating parallel streets to St. Albans, and Wake Forest Road.

Helfant says his primary concern is traffic, especially along St. Albans. He’d like to see more lanes to accommodate the congestion.

“Development seems to be unabated. It seems like development comes in regardless of road structure or infrastructure,” he said.

In September planners will present their last draft of the project to the public, before presenting a finalized plan to City Council in October.

