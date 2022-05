RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—If you take Poole Road near Knightdale, be ready for delays on your drive.

Poole Road between Tilton Woods Trail and Hodge Road will be closed while crews work to replace a crossline pipe, according to a release.

Poole Road closed at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

To get around the closure, Hodge Road, Interstate 87, and New Hope Road will be used, officials said.