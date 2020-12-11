Expect slower package delivery in NC this holiday season due to pandemic, vaccine demands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the holiday season, which is considered to be a peaking point for deliveries through USPS, UPS, and FedEx.

However, this year carriers say they began seeing a peak during the early stages of the pandemic and it hasn’t stopped.

The reason for the hectic season is many shoppers are ordering online for gifts this year, instead of shopping in person. This only adds to the stress of delivery.

Now, with a new COVID-19 vaccine entering the shipping picture, that takes priority over holiday presents.

These kinds of delays could keep people’s presents from being delivered until after Dec. 25.

“If you can, actually use one of the curbside options. They’re trying to make them so much more flexible. Trying to make everything as contactless as possible. They’re extending the hours, use those,” said University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Professor of Marketing Katrijn Gielens.

“A lot of people might not receive their gifts on time, and a lot of people might not get gifts at all because, during this pandemic, a lot of people are suffering. They just don’t have it right now,” said Pitt County resident Latisha McWilliams.

Experts say if people want to skip shipping, curbside pick up is a great idea at stores. Also, electronic gift cards are another option for people to send to friends and family this year, without delays.