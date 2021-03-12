Experts say a longer allergy season is on the way. How you can get ahead of it

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It usually kicks off in April, but Dr. Ken Myers said allergy season has already begun.

“We try and stay inside and try to do everything we can to alleviate our allergy symptoms,” said Penny Jones, a part-time Wilmington resident.

Myers said this season could be particularly bad with the rain the region has had. He said that leads to plant growth and even more pollen in the air.

“The medicines we feel are the best are nasal steroids there, like Flonase, Nasacort, Nasonex; those are some brand names. But, they are things you have to get in your system and you have to stay on them consistently and you will usually do it every day,” Myers said.

He said people should use anti-histamines if they’re going to be outside for a long time doing things like taking a walk or yard work. Myers also believes wearing your mask can help with symptoms because it acts as a filter for pollen.

Myers often gets asked how to tell the difference between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms. He said if you typically have the same eyes, nose, or throat issues this time of year, it’s likely allergies. He did admit that it can be hard to tell at times.

He said if you are experiencing several allergies and the over-the-counter medication is not working, you should make an appointment to see your doctor.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.