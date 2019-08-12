Explosives brought to Wayne County volunteer fire station, deputies say

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say that a person brought explosives to a Wayne County volunteer fire station on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. when members of the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department were told that someone “was requesting to turn over two items to the fire department,” a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Upon the members of the fire department viewing the items … they recognized the two items as being potential explosive devices,” the news release said.

Fire crews then called the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to the fire station. When deputies arrived, they “recognized the items as potential explosive devices,” according to the news release.

Officials then notified the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the Bomb Team with the North Carolina SBI.

The teams examined the items and determined they “were manufactured to indicate they were explosive in nature,” the news release said.

A robot moved the items to another area and the items were “rendered safe.”

Crews then conducted “a more thorough examination” in which officials determined the items were explosive.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also been contacted.

