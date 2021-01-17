Facebook banning ads for gun accessories until after Inauguration Day

(KXAN) — Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Facebook is making several changes to prevent a repeat of the Jan. 6 deadly U.S. Capitol riots.

The social media giant, criticized for years for seemingly loose and inconsistent content monitoring, announced new restrictions to prevent misinformation about the 2020 Presidential Election from proliferating.

New changes on both Facebook and Instagram include the removal of content containing the phrase “Stop the Steal,” which Facebook says violates its Coordinating Harm policy. “Stop the Steal” is a common phrase used by supporters of President Donald Trump who claim the incumbent Republican actually won the election — despite several recounts, 50 state certifications, dismissed lawsuits alleging fraud, and lack of credible evidence.

Facebook is also blocking event planning in the vicinity of the White House, the U.S. Capitol building and any other state capitol buildings through Wednesday.

Now, advertisements for gun accessories, like holsters and vests, will be banned along with already forbidden ads for weapons, ammunition and enhancements like silencers.

Facebook says the ban will last until Jan. 22 through an abundance of caution.

This increased security comes as all 50 state capitols fortify their buildings following the riots and an FBI memo warning of potential armed protests nationwide starting on Jan. 16.