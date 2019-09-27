Facts or political games? Tillis reacts to latest calls for Trump’s impeachment

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – After a housing town hall at Fort Bragg Friday, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) spoke about the latest calls to impeach President Donald Trump.

“There were some people calling for President Trump’s impeachment before he was sworn in,” Tillis said. “I sometimes wonder based on past behavior if this is a genuine fact-based process they’re going through, or political games.”

Trump said this week it’s a “disgrace” and another “witch hunt” against him.

“It’s a terrible thing for our country, they can’t do any work, they’re frozen,” Trump said. “The Democrats are going to lose the election, they know it, that’s why they’re doing it.”

Speaking about the calls for impeachment, Hillary Clinton said Trump poses a “clear and present danger to our democracy.”

“We have to talk about what’s at stake with impeachment and we have to advocate for what’s at stake in the next election,” Clinton from an awards ceremony at Georgetown University said.

Tillis said so far he hasn’t seen anything in the latest report that would rise to the level of impeachment.

He says the facts need to be fully examined before making any extreme moves.

“Let’s do it on a fact basis, let’s not do a press conference saying we’re moving forward with impeachment before they’d even read the transcript,” Tillis said. “Why don’t we actually step back and use the facts and let the facts lead us where they may.”

Tillis said this process is taking away from focusing on things like supporting our military and improving border security.

“All the resources in the house seem to be focused on is their obsession with impeaching this president, and to this point every time they’ve attempted they’ve walked away from it because they didn’t have sufficient information.”

