Fairfax County Police: Boy, 5, left in hot SUV, dies

by: WRC-TV

SPRINGFIELD, Va. – A 5-year-old boy is dead after Fairfax County police say he was left in a hot SUV on Tuesday afternoon.

News outlets report that police officers responding to a report of an unconscious child on Grey Fox Drive in Springfield found the boy unresponsive in the driveway.

Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The department also said the boy arrived home with a parent and siblings earlier in the afternoon and was left behind strapped in a car seat for unknown reasons.

The temperature outside the car was 93 degrees, but temperatures inside vehicles can climb much higher.

