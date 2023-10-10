FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville residents and visitors can now sign up for the Fall Fayetteville Beautiful event this year.

The event helps keep the city clean by having volunteers pick up litter along streets and local parks on Nov. 11, according to the city.

More than 500 volunteers have participated in past events, covering 100 miles of street and collecting more than five tons of litter. This event happens twice a year.

For more information on this event or to register as a volunteer, click here.