CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of families are picking up their Christmas gifts this week through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Around 100 volunteers were at the nonprofit’s distribution center in Cary helping people load up gifts donated through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Lili Castillo has been helping with the distribution for a few years and she’s leading a group of volunteers from SAS. She describes what it’s like hearing from these families in need.

“You can see the sense of relief that, you know, that someone out here is helping them,” Castillo said.

The Salvation Army says more than 7600 families are receiving gifts but about 500 angels were not adopted this year, so they’re hoping people will be able to help meet this urgent need.

“We’re depending on the community to support us with coats, clothing, toys that we can fill those bags with,” said area commander Charles Whiten.

People can go to Walmart.com and adopt a forgotten angel gift, which then goes to the Salvation Army. You can also bring items to the Salvation Army Distribution Center at 1300 Buck Jones Road.

Angel Tree Distribution continues through Thursday.