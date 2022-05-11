RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Many families continue to struggle to find formula following Abbott Nutrition recalling certain brands of their formulas, including Similac and EleCare.

Before the recall, there were already some supply issues, according to the FDA.

Kayleigh Rogers can’t just feed her baby anything. She needs amino acid based formula for her five-month-old son Cooper.

Cooper has cow milk allergies and a suspected soy allergy; these days finding formula is tough.

“This one is the Neocate, so this is one of the amino acid ones, this is like pure gold right now,” Rogers said.

Since the recall, Rogers has turned to Facebook, family, and friends for help.

“It is super stressful, honestly it’s been very scary,” she said. “Right now, we’re down to I want to say three days of formula; so, we’re like in that crunch time trying to find it.”

Retailers like Walgreens, CVS, and Target are rationing supplies or limiting formula to three per transaction.

Dr. Lori Langdon is a general pediatrician in Harnett County. She said many brands, especially the standard formulas, are interchangeable. Your pediatrician may have extra.

“It’s important for the parents to call their pediatrician to figure out how interchangeable is the formula they’re using,” Langdon said.

One thing she said parents should not do is try a homemade recipe.

“We’ve become concerned because we don’t want parents to think they need to start coming up with some homemade recipes to create their child’s formula because that’s really not considered safe,” Langdon said.

Langdon said you can use Facebook groups to find formula as long as it’s a recognizable brand and you check the expiration date.

When Rogers has had to buy formula off Facebook she said she’s often charged double the retail price.

At times she’s had to give her son a different formula, and while it’s hypo allergenic, it does contain dairy.

“He does have a reaction to it since it still contains the dairy, but at this point it’s the only thing that we can find,” Rogers said.

The FDA said it’s working with formula manufacturers to increase production, including prioritizing products that are in great need like specialty formulas.