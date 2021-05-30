Families travel to area lakes and beaches for Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Memorial Day weekend brought many people and families out to Sandling Beach. CBS 17 crews spotted nearly 50 at one point. with even more families setting up around Falls Lake.

While many people ditched their face mask, most families were still practicing social distancing primarily socializing and sitting with the group they came with.

“It feels really good to go outside. It’s good to have fun like this right now,” said Dominica Meca – Raleigh resident.

While some rain and wind did move in cutting the day short for some, people say they’re just glad they were able to have some fun with their family again at all.

“It’s awesome like being able to get the vaccine and feel more safe to go out its really cool after a whole year being able to finally go out,” said Gabriel Mateo – Raleigh resident.

Many families say this experience makes them excited to plan even more family outings this summer and that they now feel safe doing so.