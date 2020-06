SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting they say was the result of a family altercation.

Authorities were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Lakeland Port in Sanford just before 5 a.m.

Deputies located a man inside the home deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say the incident was contained to the home and did not release further information on the altercation.