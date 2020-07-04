Family displaced after early morning house fire in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Authorities say a family is now displaced following a house fire that happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Thames Court in Raleigh.

There was a celebration for the 50th birthday for one of the family members on Friday. After the family went to bed Friday night, they were awoken to loud popping noises.

They then realized the outside of the home was on fire.

The family made it out of the home safely and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming through the roof of the home and the fire was marked under control 30 minutes later, around 4 a.m.

Authorities say 85 percent of the home was destroyed.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.