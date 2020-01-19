Family displaced, pets killed in Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a family of 5 made it out safely but several of the their pets were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the 4700 block of High Meadow Road just before 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy flames showing from three sides of the home. Authorities say 30 firefighters responded and the fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes.

Several of the family’s pets died in the fire but a hedgehog survived.

No people were injured.

The family is displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

