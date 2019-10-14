Family identifies 84-year-old killed in Nash County house fire

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Family members identified the victim of a Nash County house fire on Sunday as 84-year-old William Sherrod.

Sherrod had lived in that Nash County home for nearly 50 years, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sykes Road, about 2.5 miles outside Nashville, according to Nashville Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Joyner.

A nearby Nash County deputy arrived at the scene first and found the home was fully involved with flames, Joyner said.

The fire began with an electrical problem that was not related to a heater, Joyner said.

Sherrod’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office where an autopsy will be performed.

That autopsy will determine cause of death and/or rule out any foul play.

At this time, this investigation is still pending the results of the autopsy. If anyone has any information related to this suspicious fire, please contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-4121.

Crews were at the scene until about 10:30 a.m.

