RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - A North Carolina woman has been charged with sex crimes involving a 15-year-old from Rutherford County whom she met online.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Christie Wighton of Catawba, North Carolina was charged with felony solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.