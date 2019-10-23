Family of 5 displaced, firefighter injured in Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating after they say a family of five was displaced in a Tuesday evening house fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters say at 6:45 p.m., a call came in referencing a structure fire in the 300 block of Truce Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported that a single-story home had heavy flames from the rear corner of the building.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 15 minutes, a release said.

Heavy fire damage was observed on the first floor and rear corner exterior of the home.

No one was injured, but a family of five (two adults, three children) was displaced. The American Red Cross said they are assisting the displaced family.

