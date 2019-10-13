Family of 7 displaced, dog dies in Fayetteville fire

Fire crews at the scene at the Grandview Drive fire Saturday night. Photo courtesy: Sam Blossom/Facebook

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A family of five children and two adults were displaced after a Saturday night fire that also killed their family dog, Fayetteville officials say.

The blaze was reported around 9:50 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Grandview Drive in the Southgate neighborhood, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

“The first unit on scene reported smoke showing from a single-story house,” the news release said. “The fire was brought under control by units on scene.”

The fire caused about $13,500 damage, fire officials estimated.

Fire crews were still at the scene around 11:30 p.m. while “completing overhaul and investigating,” the release said.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now