Family says brother of Nash County 2004 cold case suspect has been missing for decade

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Roger Ayscue, best known by friends and family as Cojack, has been missing for the past 10 years.

“Everybody loved Cojack,” said Theresa Bobbitt Ayscue, who was raised alongside Roger. “There was nobody like Cojack, nobody.”

Sisters Theresa Bobbitt Ayscue and Tammy Bobbitt Odom have felt like a piece of their family has been missing ever since Roger “Cojack” Ayscue disappeared.

“The last time I saw him was July 4th and he was aggravating me,” said Tammy. “Everytime when I slide down, he would slide on the couch and I hit him and told him, ‘Go in,’ and I wish now that he was here.”

Cojack went missing in July of 2009. He lived in Castalia in Franklin County with a roommate, very close to the Nash County line. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for any information.

“We did everything we could to try to keep it stirred up,” said Theresa. “Whenever we got leads we’d call but over the years, you don’t lose hope but it’s just the fact that it’s still there.”

So when they saw on the news that Cojack’s sister had been charged with the murder of her roommate and sister-in-law, they wondered if she could have had something to do with her brother’s disappearance.

“I would hope not,” said Tammy.

“I know they maybe did not have a close relationship but I just can’t perceive her doing something like that which I couldn’t perceive her of what happened and I really hate it for the family and for the mom but it would just be a total shock if his sister was the one,” said Theresa.

The Franklin and Nash County sheriff’s offices are working together on this case. The family believes Cojack is dead, but they say they just want closure so they can bury their brother.

