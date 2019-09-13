Family says Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies at 70

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WNCN) — Family confirmed ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, Eddie Money, has died.

Money was 70 years old.

According to Variety, a statement provided by his family reads: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

He had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

Money, whose real name is Edward Joseph Mahoney, had a series of major hits in the 1970s and 1980s including “Two Tickets to Paradise,””Baby Hold On” and “Think I’m in Love.”

