Family speaking out after 2 pedestrians hit, 1 killed during NC deputy chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol and SBI have been called in to investigate after two pedestrians were hit and one killed Sunday night in Gastonia.

A Gaston County deputy attempted to pull over 41-year-old Joshua Soule for driving erratically, but he sped away. Investigators say he hit two men before crashing into a house.

Shawn Smith, 48, is recovering in the hospital and the other man, who investigators have not identified, died on the scene.

Surveillance video from a nearby ministry building caught the high-speed chase.

“Unfortunately, when people fail to yield to blue lights and sirens sometimes bad things happen,” North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce said.

A friend of the man who lost his life is trying to contact his family to tell them what happened.

“He’s just a good dude, always providing for his daughter,” Samuel Bigelow said.

Family and friends of Smith are saying they think the deputy is responsible for hitting both of them.

“The car hit him but then the sheriff’s office hit and killed him dead in the street,” Smith’s cousin Johnny Earley said.

The investigation by NCSHP shows otherwise.

“We can’t find any evidence that leads us to believe that the vehicle made any contact with pedestrians,” Trooper Pierce said.

But family members are still calling for accountability.

Meanwhile, Joshua Soule appeared via video in court, emotional from the start.

At one point he interrupted the DA and had to be told to wait his turn.

He chose to not make any further comments until he speaks to a court-appointed lawyer.

Other charges added to the list against him include possession of marijuana and second-degree murder.

