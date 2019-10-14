Fan seriously injured in assault after Luke Bryan concert, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help as they investigate an assault following Luke Bryan’s concert in Raleigh on October 12.

The assault occurred after the concert in parking lot B of the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

Traffic was exiting the venue when occupants of three trucks became involved in the assault that left the male victim seriously injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

More headlines from CBS17.com: