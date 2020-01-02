Fandango’s top-selling movies of the decade

(WBTW) – Over the past 10 years, cinemas have seen some major blockbuster flicks and according to Fandango, the mouse reigned supreme at the box office.

The top five movies of the decade were:

5: Black Panther

4: Avengers: Infinity War

3: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

2: Avengers: Endgame

1: Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

These rankings were bases on the total number of ticket sales through Fandango as of December 20, 2019.

