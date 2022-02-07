Fatal crashes more likely on Fridays in Apex, town looks to public for solutions

The intersection connects two major thoroughfares, Olive Chapel Road and Richardson Road, south of U.S. Highway 64.

APEX, N.C. (WNCN)- Between 2003 and 2019, traffic in the Town of Apex increased by 81 percent. With that traffic increase also came an increase in collisions.

Crash data for the town shows between 2010 and 2020, there were 6,701 collisions.

The Town says their data shows a general trend of increasing crashes every year.

2020 saw a dip but with stay-at-home orders as a result of the pandemic, it may be an anomaly.

Of the 6,701 collisions, about 3 percent were severe or fatal events. Many of those severe or fatal crashes:

89 percent were car vs. car

8.8 percent car vs. pedestrian

2.4 percent were car vs. cyclist

The Town has also tracked when those collisions were more likely to happen.

About half of collisions happened between noon and 6 p.m. but 63 percent of severe and fatal crashes happened in three distinct time frames: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, the Town’s data also showed Fridays has the highest number of severe and fatal crashes.

Wednesdays had lower rates of severe and fatal crashes.

The Town has several programs to help drive down the number of collisions but they are now hoping the public can help provide insight into what could be done to make roads safer for anyone who uses them.

Apex is developing a Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate serious and fatal crashes by 2035.

A pop-up public workshop is scheduled at Eva Perry Library on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The public can see maps of crash data and talk with town staff.

Additionally, a virtual workshop and survey have been posted online through Feb. 28 to allow for people to participate remotely.

A quick four-part questionnaire allows people to provide information on where they’ve seen the most traffic-related issues and what programs they think need to be prioritized.

