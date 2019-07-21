Fatal hit and run under investigation in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run after a body was found on the side of the road around 5 a.m.

A passer-by saw the body in the 2900 block of North Main Street near Inline Auto Sales and notified police.

Officers arrived to find the body on the side of the road along with vehicle debris, including a passenger side mirror.

Police are searching for 2002-2006 Silver Chrysler Sebring or Dodge Stratus with passenger side damage

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department immediately at 919-552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.

Traffic was expected to be delayed in the area Sunday morning due to the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.

