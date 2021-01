ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Littleton Road at Windchase Apartments Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and unresponsive. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or Detective D. Moore at 252-533-2810.